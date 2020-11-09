Hopes of good returns for betel leaf farmers of Odisha

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The rise in the price of paan has brought hopes of good returns for betel vine farmers of the coastal district of Kendrapara and nearby areas after six-month-long distress due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The farmers are getting better prices for the leaves since the first week of this month. While good quality betel leaves are being sold for `1,200, it was just `600-`800 during lockdown and market downturn from March to October this year.

Ranjan Swain, a betel leaf farmer of Suniti village said with trains now running to cities like New Delhi, Mumbai, Surat and others, the farmers are now able to expand their reach beyond the State.

Randhir Sahoo of Jamboo village said the price of betel leaf is expected to go up to 1,500 in the coming days. “The prices will go up owing to rise in demand and opening of markets in other cities,” he said. The farmers generally store good quality leaves in their houses in the hope of getting better prices in future.