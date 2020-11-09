STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Hopes of good returns for betel leaf farmers of Odisha

Randhir Sahoo of Jamboo village said the price of betel leaf is expected to go up to 1,500 in the coming days.

Published: 09th November 2020 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Betel farmers sorting leaves in a village in Kendrapara district

Betel farmers sorting leaves in a village in Kendrapara district | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The rise in the price of paan has brought hopes of good returns for betel vine farmers of the coastal district of Kendrapara and nearby areas after six-month-long distress due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The farmers are getting better prices for the leaves since the first week of this month. While good quality betel leaves are being sold for `1,200, it was just `600-`800 during lockdown and market downturn from March to October this year. 

Ranjan Swain, a betel leaf farmer of Suniti village said with trains now running to cities like New Delhi, Mumbai, Surat and others, the farmers are now able to expand their reach beyond the State. 

Randhir Sahoo of Jamboo village said the price of betel leaf is expected to go up to 1,500 in the coming days. “The prices will go up owing to rise in demand and opening of markets in other cities,” he said. The farmers generally store good quality leaves in their houses in the hope of getting better prices in future. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Betel farmers
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami, asks him to move lower court
US Presidential-elect Joe Biden (File Photo | AP)
US Prez-elect Joe Biden begins transition as Trump refuses to concede
Gallery
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp