STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha businessman abducted, family gets ransom call

Pradeep was kidnapped from near his stone crusher unit at Bijabhal

Published: 09th November 2020 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

kidnapping, kidnap

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A businessman was kidnapped from near his stone crusher unit at Bijabahal in Kuanrmunda within Birmitrapur police limits here on Saturday night.He was identified as 45-year-old Pradeep Kundu. On Sunday morning, police recovered his vehicle with keys parked near the crusher unit.  

Pradeep, a resident of the posh Civil Township locality of Rourkela, owns two stone crusher units at Bijabhal. He had went to one of his units to make weekly payment to labourers. Sources said some of his workers had last seen him standing on the road and talking over phone. 

Pradeep Kundu

After he did not return home in the night, Pradeep’s family members, sensing foul play, informed Kuanrmunda police about his mysterious disappearance. On Sunday afternoon, the businessman’s family received a ransom call.

Sundargarh SP Sagarika Nath said on being informed about the incident, a police team immediately launched a search and found the businessman’s vehicle with keys parked on the road. His mobile phone was also recovered from the spot. While police were searching for Pradeep, his wife received a ransom call. However, the SP did not specify the ransom amount. 

Nath further said police have got some clues and two teams are raiding several locations to rescue the businessman. Pradeep’s parental house is at Birmitrapur. His two brothers, Dilip and Shankar, also stay at Civil Township and are involved in loading and transportation business of the PSU mining company Bisra Stone Lime Company Ltd at Birmitrapur.  

It is suspected that some organised gang is behind the abduction. The area is near Simdega district of Jharkhand where the banned criminal outfit People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI) is active.

However, those familiar with the modus operandi of PLFI said the outfit is involved in extortion and criminal activities with little or no evidence of kidnapping someone for ransom.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha businessman kidnapping case Odisha kidnapping case
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami, asks him to move lower court
US Presidential-elect Joe Biden (File Photo | AP)
US Prez-elect Joe Biden begins transition as Trump refuses to concede
Gallery
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp