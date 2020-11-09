Odisha State Bar Council elections to be held on December 12

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Elections to all bar associations affiliated to the Odisha State Bar Council (OSBC) will be held on December 12. Notifying this on Sunday, OSBC secretary JK Samantasinghar said the elections will be held to form the annual executive body of the bar associations for the remaining period of 2020-21. The nomination papers will be received on November 24 and 25.

The final list of candidates after scrutiny of the papers and withdrawal of candidature will be notified on November 28 at 4 pm. After voting on December 12, counting of votes and declaration of results will start from 5 pm onwards on the same day, the notification said.

OSBC, which is the apex statutory body for the 167 affiliated bar associations in the State, will conduct election on a single day for the first time following the principle of ‘one bar, one vote’.Though OSBC had scheduled to conduct the elections on March 28, the elections were postponed due to coronavirus pandemic and interim committees were constituted to run the affairs of the associations. On August 17, the Orissa High Court had directed the OSBC to complete the process of election of all bar associations by December 15.

