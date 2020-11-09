One killed, two injured in clash over grazing cattle in Odisha's Kuanrasahi village

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: One person was killed and two others injured after members of two families clashed over grazing cattle on agricultural land at Kuanrasahi village within Mangalpur police limits on Sunday.

Sources said, cattle owned by one Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra allegedly grazed on the black gram crop belonging to Kartik Jena. The two entered into a heated argument over the issue following which Kartik was thrashed mercilessly by Mohapatra.

On being informed of the incident by the villagers, Kartik’s father Ashok and younger brother Bansidhar went to the spot and retaliated. They sustained critical injuries after being attacked by Mohapatra and his brother Dipti Ranjan.

Kartik, Ashok and Bansidhar were rushed to the local hospital and then admitted to the district headquarters hospital. They were later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after their condition deteriorated. But, Kartik succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. While Mohapatra has been detained by police, Dipti is still at large.