Bank staffers robbed of Rs 35 lakh

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Six unidentified miscreants on Monday looted around Rs 35 lakh at gun point from two employees of Andhra Bank, Laimura branch in Bargarh district at Thuntipipal within Kuchinda police limits.Sources said the two bank staff were returning to the branch from Sambalpur in a car when two persons intercepted the vehicle near Thuntipipal. Subsequently, four other miscreants reached the spot and snatched the bag containing the cash from them. The miscreants fled the spot after the incident. Basing on a complaint filed at Kuchinda police station, a manhunt has been launched to nab the culprits. Sambalpur SP Kanwar Vishal Singh has reached Kuchinda to review the investigation.