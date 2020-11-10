STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GMU’s 1,200-seat auditorium set to host events from next year

The auditorium is being developed over an area of 20,611 square feet in front of the GM Junior College building.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Work on the state-of-the-art auditorium of Gangadhar Meher University (GMU) is going on in full swing and likely to be completed in four months.The 1,200-seat auditorium will be handed over to GMU by June next year. The auditorium project is being executed by the Public Works Department (PWD) at an estimated cost of `10.5 crore. The Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) has provided the funds.

The auditorium is being developed over an area of 20,611 square feet in front of the GM Junior College building. Besides, an area of 15,000 square feet will be used for parking. It will be centrally air-conditioned and equipped with advanced technology as well as sound system. It will be one of the most ultra-modern facilities on the university premises.

The project was targeted to be completed by December this year. However, it has now been extended for a few more months as work was disrupted due to the Covid-19 lockdown.Deputy registrar of GMU UC Pati said exterior work of the auditorium has been completed. The finishing work of the interiors will start soon. “Progress of the work is good and as per PWD, we are hopeful that the auditorium will be handed over to the university by June next year,” he said.

Official sources said though construction of the auditorium building will be completed in around four months, the PWD will hand over the auditorium to GMU after work on the parking lot and landscaping is over. 

GMU, which was upgraded to a university in 2015, has student strength of around 5,500. However, the institution does not have a separate auditorium for organising functions or meeting. These events are organised at lecture galleries which can accommodate only 300 to 350 persons. As a result, the university faces inconvenience in organising seminars, meetings or cultural functions.

