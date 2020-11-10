Medical counselling from today

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Counselling for admission of medical aspirants to MBBS and BDS seats in Government and private medical colleges in the State will begin from Tuesday. The process will be carried out by the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) committee.

OJEE committee chairman SK Chand said the registration and online submission of applications for verification will take place between November 10 and 18. The State merit list will be published on November 21. After choice filling and locking, the first round of seat allotment will take place on November 26. The admission process will be completed between November 27 and 30 and provisional admission letters will be issued to the candidates during the same period.

Admission to the remaining seats including those under all India quota will begin from December 3 in the second round. The spot admission is likely to be held on December 15. The admission will be done to seven Government medical colleges and Hi-Tech private medical college. Around 18,900 students from Odisha have secured rank in the NEET exams.