Noted painter Siba Panigrahi passes away

BHUBANESWAR: Eminent painter Siba Panigrahi passed away at his Cuttack residence on Monday. He was 78. The former president of Odisha Lalit Kala Akademi had suffered memory loss following an accident last year. His condition had deteriorated after the death of his wife Manorama in January this year. He succumbed to cardiac arrest, family sources said.

Siba Panigrahi 1943-2020

Born in Kuliana village of Mayurbhanj district in 1943, Panigrahi had carved a niche for himself in the creative art movement of Odisha. Although he worked on various themes including Hindu mythology, Panigrahi dedicated his entire life to create a series of paintings titled ‘Dreamscapes’ and ‘Dream in the Sky’. Having held his first solo exhibition at Cuttack in 1963, he went on to exhibit his works both nationally and internationally in subsequent years. Many of his colourful works on dreams have found a place in art galleries across the State and beyond.

Panigrahi had served as Head of the Department (painting) in BK College of Art and Crafts at Bhubaneswar. He headed the State Lalit Kala Akademi from 2013 to 2015. A recipient of National Akademi Award (1996), State Lalit Kala Akademi Award (1960) and the Sarala Puraskar, Panigrahi was also felicitated with Best Artist of the State award by the Chief Minister in 1972. Earlier this year, his name was recommended for the Odisha Dharmapada Award, the highest award given by the State Government for lifetime achievement in fine arts.

As news of his demise broke, artists made a beeline to Panigrahi’s residence to pay their last respects. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and National Vice President of BJP Baijayant Panda condoled his death. I am deeply saddened at the demise of noted artist Siba Panigrahi. He will always be remembered for his outstanding achievements in the world of art. I extend my condolences to the bereaved family and wish the departed soul rests in peace, the CM tweeted.

A condolence meeting was organised at Odisha Lalit Kala Akademi where sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik, Director of Culture department Ranjan Das and Akademi OSD Manaswini Sahu paid homage to the departed soul.