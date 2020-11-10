STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
OAS officer quizzed for employing minor domestic help

The State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has sought an action taken report from Jajpur SP in connection with the matter. 

Published: 10th November 2020 10:01 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Senior OAS officer Pramod Kumar Prusty was quizzed by Jajpur Police for allegedly employing a minor girl as a domestic help at his residence in Sailashree Vihar here to look after his aging in-laws. 

Pramod is currently the Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Bhubaneswar north zone. He is under scanner after a complaint was lodged against his 88-year-old father-in-law Prafulla Prusty for allegedly raping the domestic help who is a native of Jajpur’s Balichandrapur.

A case was registered against Prafulla under Sections 376 (III) and 506 of IPC along with Section 14 of the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, Section 6 of POCSO Act and relevant Section of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. He is undergoing treatment at Capital Hospital.

Police had issued a notice and summoned Pramod to appear before them for questioning on Sunday. His friend Brahmananda Jena of Mahanga in Cuttack district was also summoned by the police for arranging the domestic help for him. 

Jajpur Police informed that Pramod was interrogated to ascertain whether he is liable under any other section. If required, he will be asked to appear again. 

The 14-year-old girl, who is five-months pregnant, has already recorded her statements before a Special POCSO Court in Jajpur under Section 164 of CrPC. Police said she had started working at the OAS officer’s house in February last year. As the girl’s family is economically weak, Jajpur police have requested the District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) to shift her to a shelter home.

Meanwhile, BMC sources informed that Pramod is on seven-day casual leave and Deputy Commissioner Purandar Nanda has been given the additional charge of Bhubaneswar north zone. “He has not extended the leave and police inquiry is continuing. As per the police report, action will be initiated against Pramod,” sources added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
