Rapid antigen relief for Ganjam district as no cases reported in last 24 hours

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: For the first time, no positive cases were detected from rapid antigen tests in Ganjam district on Monday.

As many as 3,597 persons were tested on the day and all found to be negative. So far, 4,10,310 persons have been screened and only 10 were found with Covid-19 symptoms.

Beguniapada block and Kodala NAC in Chhatrapur sub-division have become free from Covid-19. Chhatrapur has eight blocks and nine NACs.

Covid-19 tests are underway and a total of 1,97,920 people have been screened so far, informed Sub-Collector Priya Ranjan Prusty.

Meanwhile, embarking on a ‘zero Covid mission’, the district administration has started another round of door-to-door health screening of residents in Ganjam.

Amid the fear of second wave in the district, the administration has put officials in all the blocks, NACs and municipalities including Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) on alert.

Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said since the infection is likely to increase due to drop in temperature, the health screening is being carried out by a team of doctors to identify people with influenza-like symptoms.

The drive focuses mainly on contact tracing, testing and home quarantine. Seeking cooperation of residents, Kulange appealed to them to remain at home during visit of health teams.

“Restrictions on timings of commercial establishments have been relaxed but the need of the hour is to ensure that traders strictly adhere to the stipulated norms and guidelines in the greater interest of public,” the Collector said.

Kulange credited the Covid warriors for bringing down the positivity rate in the district. He appealed to people to continue using mask, and maintain social distancing to keep the virus at bay.