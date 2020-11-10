STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Rapid antigen relief for Ganjam district as no cases reported in last 24 hours

 For the first time, no positive cases were detected from rapid antigen tests in Ganjam district on Monday.

Published: 10th November 2020 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: For the first time, no positive cases were detected from rapid antigen tests in Ganjam district on Monday. 

As many as 3,597 persons were tested on the day and all found to be negative. So far, 4,10,310 persons have been screened and only 10 were found with Covid-19 symptoms.

Beguniapada block and Kodala NAC in Chhatrapur sub-division have become free from Covid-19. Chhatrapur has eight blocks and nine NACs.

Covid-19 tests are underway and a total of 1,97,920 people have been screened so far, informed Sub-Collector Priya Ranjan Prusty.

Meanwhile, embarking on a ‘zero Covid mission’, the district administration has started another round of door-to-door health screening of residents in Ganjam. 

Amid the fear of second wave in the district, the administration has put officials in all the blocks, NACs and municipalities including Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) on alert.

Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said since the infection is likely to increase due to drop in temperature, the health screening is being carried out by a team of doctors to identify people with influenza-like symptoms.

The drive focuses mainly on contact tracing, testing and home quarantine. Seeking cooperation of residents, Kulange appealed to them to remain at home during visit of health teams. 

“Restrictions on timings of commercial establishments have been relaxed but the need of the hour is to ensure that traders strictly adhere to the stipulated norms and guidelines in the greater interest of public,” the Collector said.

Kulange credited the Covid warriors for bringing down the positivity rate in the district. He appealed to people to continue using mask, and maintain social distancing to keep the virus at bay. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ganjam district COVID-19
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cast their votes in phase 2 of Bihar polls in Patna on Tuesday. (File Photos | PTI)
Bihar Polls 2020 Early trends show NDA lead
Thick black smoke emanates after major fire in a chemical factory in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)
Massive fire at chemical factory in Karnataka, no casualties reported
Gallery
This year, Diwali fervor will stream onto your OTT screens rather than come alive on the big screen, owing to the ongoing pandemic.
'Soorarai Pottru' to 'Ludo': Diwali set to light up OTT screen
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp