Security beefed up for bypoll counting in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: A three-tier security arrangement has been made for counting of votes in the Balasore Sadar and Tirtol bypolls amid strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines.

Each counting centre will be guarded by one platoon of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) in the innermost cordon while the middle cordon will be manned by State Armed Police police. The outermost cordon will be guarded by adequate number of State police officers, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) SK Lohani said.

The counting of votes for the Balasore Sadar constituency will be held at the campus of the district collector’s office, while in Tirtol it will be held at the SVM College premises in Jagatsinghpur. The counting at both the places will start at 8 am on Tuesday, he said.

By-elections in the two constituencies were held on November 3, following the demise of BJP MLA Madan Mohan Dutta from Balasore Sadar and BJD legislator Bishnu Charan Das in Tirtol. In view of the pandemic, special arrangements have been made for counting of votes at both the centres, he said.

The voter turnout in Balasore Sadar and Tirtol Assembly segments was 70.69 and 69.66 per cent, respectively. The BJP has fielded Manas Kumar Dutta, the son of late MLA Madan Mohan Dutta, in the Balasore Sadar seat, while Swarup Das is the BJD candidate and the Congress nominated Mamata Kundu. The BJD has fielded Bijay Shankar Das, the son of Bishnu Charan Das, in the Tirtol seat, while the Congress candidate is Himansu Bhushan Mallick and Rajkishore Behera is the BJP nominee.