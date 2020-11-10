STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Self-immolation threat: Lady teacher changes decision

Claiming that she is on the verge of losing her mental balance due to harassment by both police and the headmaster, Sasmita had threatened to immolate herself in front of the SP office.

By Express News Service

PURI: A lady teacher, who had threatened self-immolation over police inaction on her complaint, changed her decision after being assured of investigation into the matter by Puri SP Akhileshvar Singh on Monday.
The teacher, Sasmita Senapati, had come to the SP office to immolate herself protesting lack of action on her complaint. However, she was led to SP’s chamber for discussion before she could carry out her threat.

On October 14, Sasmita, who is as physical education teacher at Dahijang upper primary in Nimapara, had lodged a complaint with local police accusing headmaster Lingaraj Khatoi of making inappropriate advances towards her. In the complaint, Sasmita stated that when she protested, the headmaster threatened to murder her. 

The teacher alleged that police registered a criminal case but did precious little to proceed with the investigation. She had also lodged complaints with higher officials of Education department and the State Human Rights Commission but in vain. Besides, the headmaster was not allowing her to sign the school attendance register. 

Claiming that she is on the verge of losing her mental balance due to harassment by both police and the headmaster, Sasmita had threatened to immolate herself in front of the SP office.
After giving Sasmita a patient hearing, Singh asked the additional SP to visit the school and conduct probe into the incident on Tuesday.  Following assurance by the SP, the teacher returned to her village.

