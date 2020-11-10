Seven held for transporting cattle to West Bengal

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Khantapada police on Monday arrested seven persons for transporting 153 cattle in four trucks and a pickup van from Bhadrak to West Bengal. The accused are Naimuddin of GT Road in Howrah, Sk Tajuddin, Sahid Saha, Pyara Khan and Sk Murad of Sankarpur in West Bengal and Sk Abdul Karim of Gujidarada and Kumutuddin Khan of Naghamela within Bhadrak rural police limits.

Khantapada IIC Paresh Rout said on receiving information, a police team rushed to the Seragada toll plaza and intercepted the vehicles. As many as 156 cattle were found in them. He said the rescued cattle were fed and treated before being sent to a rearing centre. Carcasses of three cattle, which had suffocated to death during the journey, were buried.

They were reportedly being transported to a slaughter house in the neighbouring state. A case has been registered under sections 294,506 and 34 of IPC, 11 (1) (a) (d) (e) of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and section 7 of Odisha Cow Slaughter Act.