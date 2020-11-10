STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three decades after granting bail, Orissa High Court asks former cops to serve jail

They were also sentenced to a maximum sentence of three years rigorous imprisonment for fraudulent preparation of FIR, wrongful confinement and voluntarily causing hurt.

Published: 10th November 2020 07:47 AM

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: THE Orissa High Court on Monday directed two septuagenarian ex-police officers to surrender and serve imprisonment, 32 years after granting bail on criminal appeal filed by them against their conviction in a custodial death case. 

Pravat Chandra Mohanty (76) and PK Choudhury (75) were inspector and senior sub-inspector respectively when the custodial death occurred during illegal confinement of a person at the Purighat police station in Cuttack in 1985. On August 29, 1988, the court of Assistant Sessions Judge-cum-Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Special), Cuttack had convicted Mohanty and Choudhury for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and sentenced them to rigorous imprisonment for five years and eight years respectively. They were also sentenced to a maximum sentence of three years rigorous imprisonment for fraudulent preparation of FIR, wrongful confinement and voluntarily causing hurt. Both had filed criminal appeals in the High Court and released on bail by September 1, 1988. 

While disposing of their appeals after 32 years on Monday, the Single Judge Bench of Justice SK Sahoo acquitted both the police officers of charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and reduced the maximum sentence of three years rigorous imprisonment to one year simple imprisonment for other charges, taking their age into consideration.  

“Their bail bonds shall stand cancelled and they are directed to surrender before the trial court within two weeks from today for undergoing the remaining period of sentence”, the judgment read. The court has also directed the State government to pay compensation of `3 lakh in favour of the legal representative(s) of the deceased within a period of one month.

