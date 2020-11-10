Two held for passing lewd remarks at girl

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Kuakhia police on Monday arrested two youths for allegedly making obscene gestures and passing lewd remarks at a minor girl in Kalana village.

The accused are Goutam Malik (20) of Kalana and Bapi Malik (21) of Sulia village. As per the complaint lodged by mother of the 17-year-old victim, the girl had gone to the local market to purchase some items on Friday when the accused duo passed lewd remarks at her.

“The accused even approached my daughter and asked her to accompany them to a remote place. On reaching home, she narrated the incident and also told me that on one occasion earlier, the duo had followed her and passed lewd remarks,” the complainant stated.The accused were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.