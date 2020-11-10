STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Upload land records of farmers by November 18: Centre to State

The Centre’s request came in response to the government demand for inclusion of 35,368 farmers of 1,413 villages under the crop insurance scheme for 2020 kharif  crops.

Published: 10th November 2020 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare has requested the State government to upload land records of 35,368 farmers in the National Crop Insurance Programme (NCIP) portal by November 18 for financial assistance under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).  The Centre’s request came in response to the government demand for inclusion of 35,368 farmers of 1,413 villages under the crop insurance scheme for 2020 kharif crops.

“The list of villages forwarded by the State has been verified with the data entered in the NCIP portal for kharif 2020. It has been found that in few villages, policies have been created and there are no land details in the State land records portal (Bhulekh)”, said a letter from Deputy Commissioner (Credit) KR Sharma. In response to the clarification sought by the Ministry on October 23, the government said records of right are not available in the Bhulekh portal for some villages where land survey has not been completed. Further, specific land records in some villages are not uploaded in Bhulekh.

As a result, land details of the farmers could not be verified and uploaded in NCIP. Opening the national portal for validating land records from November 9 to 18, the Ministry has requested the government to direct the banks concerned to validate the land details of farmers of 1,413 villages in NCIP portal within stipulated date. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NCIP
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cast their votes in phase 2 of Bihar polls in Patna on Tuesday. (File Photos | PTI)
Bihar Polls 2020 Early trends show NDA lead
Thick black smoke emanates after major fire in a chemical factory in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)
Massive fire at chemical factory in Karnataka, no casualties reported
Gallery
This year, Diwali fervor will stream onto your OTT screens rather than come alive on the big screen, owing to the ongoing pandemic.
'Soorarai Pottru' to 'Ludo': Diwali set to light up OTT screen
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp