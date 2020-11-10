Upload land records of farmers by November 18: Centre to State

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare has requested the State government to upload land records of 35,368 farmers in the National Crop Insurance Programme (NCIP) portal by November 18 for financial assistance under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY). The Centre’s request came in response to the government demand for inclusion of 35,368 farmers of 1,413 villages under the crop insurance scheme for 2020 kharif crops.

“The list of villages forwarded by the State has been verified with the data entered in the NCIP portal for kharif 2020. It has been found that in few villages, policies have been created and there are no land details in the State land records portal (Bhulekh)”, said a letter from Deputy Commissioner (Credit) KR Sharma. In response to the clarification sought by the Ministry on October 23, the government said records of right are not available in the Bhulekh portal for some villages where land survey has not been completed. Further, specific land records in some villages are not uploaded in Bhulekh.

As a result, land details of the farmers could not be verified and uploaded in NCIP. Opening the national portal for validating land records from November 9 to 18, the Ministry has requested the government to direct the banks concerned to validate the land details of farmers of 1,413 villages in NCIP portal within stipulated date.