STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Villagers demand clean water

The stir was called off after panchayat officials assured installation of more tube wells, repair of the damaged pipeline and water supply from tankers in the meantime.

Published: 10th November 2020 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Villagers of Patraguda under Mundiguda block in Rayagada district, on Monday, sat on dharna in front of the panchayat office demanding clean drinking water supply. The village relies on two tubewells for water supply apart from pipeline connection from Bhurusukhuma overhead tank. 

While the tubewell releases muddy water, the piped water supply has stopped for more than a month forcing villagers to use contaminated water from the nearby nullah. Irked over lack of response from authorities despite appeals, the agitators placed empty pots on the road in front of the panchayat office, disrupting traffic for a while. 

The stir was called off after panchayat officials assured installation of more tube wells, repair of the damaged pipeline and water supply from tankers in the meantime.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Patraguda
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cast their votes in phase 2 of Bihar polls in Patna on Tuesday. (File Photos | PTI)
Bihar Polls 2020 Early trends show NDA lead
Thick black smoke emanates after major fire in a chemical factory in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)
Massive fire at chemical factory in Karnataka, no casualties reported
Gallery
This year, Diwali fervor will stream onto your OTT screens rather than come alive on the big screen, owing to the ongoing pandemic.
'Soorarai Pottru' to 'Ludo': Diwali set to light up OTT screen
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp