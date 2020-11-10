Villagers demand clean water

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Villagers of Patraguda under Mundiguda block in Rayagada district, on Monday, sat on dharna in front of the panchayat office demanding clean drinking water supply. The village relies on two tubewells for water supply apart from pipeline connection from Bhurusukhuma overhead tank.

While the tubewell releases muddy water, the piped water supply has stopped for more than a month forcing villagers to use contaminated water from the nearby nullah. Irked over lack of response from authorities despite appeals, the agitators placed empty pots on the road in front of the panchayat office, disrupting traffic for a while.

The stir was called off after panchayat officials assured installation of more tube wells, repair of the damaged pipeline and water supply from tankers in the meantime.