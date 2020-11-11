BJP MLAs miffed over delay in project approval

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: With the district planning committee (DPC) not meeting even once since its formation last year, development projects in Mayurbhanj seem to have taken a backseat. Alleging partisan attitude of the Committee in delaying approval of their projects, some elected representatives from BJP recently met the district collector and submitted a memorandum.

BJP legislators Prakash Soren (Baripada), Budhan Murmu (Sarashkana), Bhaskar Madhei (Udala) and Nabacharan Majhi (Rairangpur) expressed their discontentment over non-utilisation of the critical gap fund (CGP), meant for various development projects.

Stating that the State government allocated Rs 9 lakh for each block under CGP and he had presented around seven proposals to be undertaken in three blocks for 2019-20 fiscal, Soren said not a single project has yet been approved by the DPC.

He alleged the DPC has been sitting idle on their proposals while those submitted by MLAs of ruling BJD have been approved. Similarly, Murmu said he had sent six proposals under CGF to DPC and none of them was approved.

The present DPC was formed after the 2019 General Elections and Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water, Housing & Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena was appointed its chairman. However, since the panel was formed, its members have not met even once to finalise development projects to be implemented across the district. Sources said during 2018-19 fiscal, projects worth Rs 33,55 crore were approved by the panel.

However, Collector Vineet Bhardwaj said the meeting of DPC was delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic. He said the MLAs had levelled allegations against an official of district planning office. The deputy director of planning has been ordered to probe the matter. While a few proposals are yet to be approved by the DPC chairman, some stand cancelled. Bhardwaj said the projects will be approved after a detailed report is prepared by the authorities concerned.