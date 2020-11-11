Freed from Pakistan jail after 20 years, tribal man to reach home in Odisha on Friday

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Birju Kullu (50), who was recently released from a Pakistan jail after 20 years, set out from Amritsar for his native place in Kutra block of Sundargarh district on Tuesday morning. After his repatriation to India on October 26, Birju was kept in a COVID-19 institutional quarantine centre in Amritsar. He is returning home with welfare extension officer of Kutra, Madan Singh.

Birju is expected to reach his home at Jangatoli village in Khatant panchayat by Friday evening. Earlier on Monday, Singh had met Birju who reportedly was calm and relaxed. Meanwhile, a recent video clip of Birju showed that he is in good health. He is also able to recall names of his father Kamil and uncle Karlus but faltering on other details. Sources said Birju has forgotten Odia and tribal dialect ‘Sadri’ and is having difficulty in communicating in his local language.