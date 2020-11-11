STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Freed from Pakistan jail after 20 years, tribal man to reach home in Odisha on Friday

While a recent video clip of Birju showed that he is in good health, he is also able to recall names of his father Kamil and uncle Karlus but faltering on other details.

Published: 11th November 2020 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Birju Kullu

Birju Kullu

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Birju Kullu (50), who was recently released from a Pakistan jail after 20 years, set out from Amritsar for his native place in Kutra block of Sundargarh district on Tuesday morning. After his repatriation to India on October 26, Birju was kept in a COVID-19 institutional quarantine centre in Amritsar.  He is returning home with welfare extension officer of Kutra, Madan Singh.

Birju is expected to reach his home at Jangatoli village in Khatant panchayat by Friday evening. Earlier on Monday, Singh had met Birju who reportedly was calm and relaxed. Meanwhile, a recent video clip of Birju showed that he is in good health. He is also able to recall names of his father Kamil and uncle Karlus but faltering on other details. Sources said Birju has forgotten Odia and tribal dialect ‘Sadri’ and is having difficulty in communicating in his local language.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Birju Kullu Odia Pakistan prisoner Kutra block
India Matters
BJP activists exult as the NDA does well in the Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
NDA wins absolute majority in Bihar, RJD emerges single-largest party
RJD supporters flash victory sign during counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly polls in Patna Tuesday Nov. 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar elections: Tejashwi Yadav’s social engineering fails to click
The dream 11 IPL trophy. (Photo | IPL)
TNIE Exclusive: Big auction, Ahmedabad IPL franchise next year
St Joseph’s Boys High School featured in the Day Boys school list. (Photo | Express)
Eight Bengaluru schools make it to top 10 in national survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp