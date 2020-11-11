Gangadhar Meher University becomes first disabled-friendly varsity in Odisha

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Gangadhar Meher University (GMU) became the first varsity in the State to make its building accessible for persons with disabilities (PwDs) with the inauguration of a lift on Tuesday. The elevators, installed in the newly-constructed academic annex building, was inaugurated virtually by Higher Education Minister Arun Sahoo in presence of GMU Vice-Chancellor Atanu Pati.

The annex building, constructed at a cost of around Rs 2.64 crore, spreads over an area of 756 sq mt and has 15 new classrooms. The three-storey building will accommodate six departments of Odia, Sanskrit, History Philosophy, Sociology and Anthropology.