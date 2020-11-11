STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Low water level in Odisha's Upper Kolab reservoir casts cloud on rabi irrigation plan

As per reports, about 855 meter water level in the reservoir is required for smooth water supply during rabi season from January to May.

Published: 11th November 2020 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Upper Kolab Dam

Upper Kolab Dam ( File Photo |EPS )

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The low water level of Upper Kolab reservoir due to less rainfall in catchment areas this year, has signalled uncertainties in irrigation prospects of ayacut areas in the upcoming rabi season in the district. 

According to sources, farmers of Jeypore, Kotpad,  Borrigumma and Kundra blocks get irrigation water supply for both kharif and rabi seasons from the Kolab dam. The project irrigates about 42,000 ha of land during kharif and over 25,000 ha in rabi season every year.

While the water level of the dam is not a significant concern for crops during kharif period due to monsoons, it is crucial for rabi crops which are solely dependent on irrigation water. As per reports, about 855 meter water level in the reservoir is required for smooth water supply during rabi season from January to May.

However, it is currently 852.75 meter due to less rainfall in catchment areas of Koraput, Lamataput, Semiliguda and Nandapur blocks during June to October. The dam water level was  857.24 meter on this day last year.

Official sources said the low water level may spell reduced water supply in ayacut areas in the rabi season which will  start from January. Upper Kolab Project authorities have also asked engineers of Jeypore and Kotpad division to chalk out irrigation plans of ayacut areas accordingly by removing tail-end points of canals.  A junior engineer in  Jeypore Upper Kolab Irrigation division said a survey of tail-end portions elimination for rabi irrigation has been done.

Executive engineer of Jeypore division SK Sahu  agreed that the water level in the dam is lower than last year. “We will chart out the irrigation plan for rabi season taking the dam water level into consideration. The final ayacut area selection for water supply would be decided at the executive committee meeting very shortly,” he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Upper Kolab reservoir Rabi irrigation Odisha rabi crops
India Matters
BJP activists exult as the NDA does well in the Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
NDA wins absolute majority in Bihar, RJD emerges single-largest party
RJD supporters flash victory sign during counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly polls in Patna Tuesday Nov. 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar elections: Tejashwi Yadav’s social engineering fails to click
The dream 11 IPL trophy. (Photo | IPL)
TNIE Exclusive: Big auction, Ahmedabad IPL franchise next year
St Joseph’s Boys High School featured in the Day Boys school list. (Photo | Express)
Eight Bengaluru schools make it to top 10 in national survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp