Low water level in Odisha's Upper Kolab reservoir casts cloud on rabi irrigation plan

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The low water level of Upper Kolab reservoir due to less rainfall in catchment areas this year, has signalled uncertainties in irrigation prospects of ayacut areas in the upcoming rabi season in the district.

According to sources, farmers of Jeypore, Kotpad, Borrigumma and Kundra blocks get irrigation water supply for both kharif and rabi seasons from the Kolab dam. The project irrigates about 42,000 ha of land during kharif and over 25,000 ha in rabi season every year.

While the water level of the dam is not a significant concern for crops during kharif period due to monsoons, it is crucial for rabi crops which are solely dependent on irrigation water. As per reports, about 855 meter water level in the reservoir is required for smooth water supply during rabi season from January to May.

However, it is currently 852.75 meter due to less rainfall in catchment areas of Koraput, Lamataput, Semiliguda and Nandapur blocks during June to October. The dam water level was 857.24 meter on this day last year.

Official sources said the low water level may spell reduced water supply in ayacut areas in the rabi season which will start from January. Upper Kolab Project authorities have also asked engineers of Jeypore and Kotpad division to chalk out irrigation plans of ayacut areas accordingly by removing tail-end points of canals. A junior engineer in Jeypore Upper Kolab Irrigation division said a survey of tail-end portions elimination for rabi irrigation has been done.

Executive engineer of Jeypore division SK Sahu agreed that the water level in the dam is lower than last year. “We will chart out the irrigation plan for rabi season taking the dam water level into consideration. The final ayacut area selection for water supply would be decided at the executive committee meeting very shortly,” he added.