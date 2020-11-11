Moderate rain from today

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The minimum temperature that remained below normal in Odisha is expected to rise during next three days due to moderate rainfall in some parts of the State from Wednesday. The India Meteorological Department said, temperature is expected to increase by 3 to 4 degree Celsius. Director HR Biswas said Easterlies (east-to-west prevailing winds) are expected to penetrate into parts of coastal Odisha due to a trough line that lies over south Bay of Bengal and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal now. This may trigger moderate rain in parts of south and coastal Odisha leading to rise in the minimum temperature level.

As per IMD forecast, moderate rain is expected in Puri, Gajapati and Ganjam, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Malkangiri and Koraput on November 11. The southern and coastal districts will receive moderate rain on November 12 and 13. Dry weather will prevail in central and western Odisha during this period. Cooler condition may prevail in most parts of the State in the subsequent days. Biswas said, as many as 11 stations recorded below 15 degree Celsius on Monday. Sonepur recorded the lowest temperature of 9.2 degree C, while Daringbadi and Phulbani recorded 9.5 degree C and 9.8 degree C respectively. The temperature remained 10.6 degree C in Koraput, 10.8 in Angul, 11 in Bhawanipatna, 14 each in Balangir and Keonjhar. Minimum temperature in Bhubaneswar was 17. 4 degree C.