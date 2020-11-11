Odisha: 2 brothers killed, 3 family members injured in attack at Burla

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Two brothers were killed and three other relatives critically injured after they were attacked by a rival group over past enmity at Burla in Sambalpur district, police sources said on Wednesday.

The deceased are Bulu Bisyoi (34) and his younger brother Muna Bisoyi (30) are residents of Centre Line colony.

The duo’s parents Pitabasa Bisoyi (55) and Sangita Bisoyi (50) along with maternal uncle Narendra Bhandekar (52) have sustained critical injuries, are undergoing treatment at the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla.

Police sources said a gang came in a car and hit Bulu on Tuesday night. And subsequently, an altercation took place between Bulu and the group. Following this, the family members of Bulu rushed to the spot and the altercation turned into a scuffle.

However, as planned previously, the rival group attacked Bulu and other family members with sharp weapons. Police rushed to the spot after getting information from the locals.

The injured persons were rushed to VIMSAR. While Bulu died late on Tuesday night, Muna succumbed to his injuries in the wee hours of Wednesday.