Orissa HC adjourns school fee waiver hearing to November 23

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday adjourned the school fees waiver case to November 23 after the State government sought endorsement of the MoU signed by all the stakeholders following a mediation conducted by the Principal Secretary of Department of School and Mass Education.

The Court was hearing three PILs which had sought waiver of school fees for students of private schools in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The division bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice BR Sarangi adjourned the case after Additional Secretary of School and Mass Education department Pratap Kumar Mishra submitted an affidavit on the State government’s stand on private schools.

In his affidavit, Mishra said there is no such provision under the Odisha Education Act, 1969, for fixation of fee structure of different unaided private schools. Mishra, however, said the court may consider accepting the MoU signed by all stakeholders and pass appropriate order in this regard. This will help the parents whose income has been adversely affected, he added.

The MoU was signed on the basis of near unanimous agreement arrived after thorough discussion with all the stakeholders. As directed by the High Court, efforts were made to persuade all the stakeholders to reach the near unanimous decision during mediation over the dispute, Mishra said.

Fourteen participating members had signed an MoU agreeing to waiver of fees on a flat rate.

According to the MoU, the flat rate included waiver of 26 per cent (pc) for school fees above Rs 1 lakh per annum, 25 pc for school fees from Rs 72,001 to Rs 1 lakh per annum, 20 pc for school fees from Rs 48,001 to Rs 72,000 per annum, 15 pc for school fees from Rs 24,001 to Rs 48,000 per annum, 12 pc for school fees from Rs 12,001 to Rs 24,000 per annum and 7.5 pc for the fee range between Rs 6,001 and Rs 12,000 per annum. No waiver has been agreed for school fees up to Rs 6,000.

In the affidavit, Mishra said it is a fact that due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic situation, all stakeholders in the education system have been affected beyond the control of any individual entity despite the best efforts taken by the State, in providing education through online and offline modes.