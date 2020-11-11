Sea erosion sparks concern 

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Erosion in coastal areas of Ganjam district due to high tide has not only emerged as a cause of concern for fishermen but also the endangered Olive Ridley turtles as environmentalists feel it will affect nesting at Rushikulya beach. While sporadic nesting of the turtles has already started, mating is likely to start next week.

Rabindra Sahu of Smudrika Kaincha Surakhya Samiti, who has been working for conservation of turtles for the last two decades, said the restrictions imposed due to the pandemic affected movement of fishing vessels in the sea and this enabled the turtles to reach the beach earlier than usual. But, massive erosion on the Rushikulya nesting grounds could prove to be a major hindrance for the annual guests.

He said during this time of the year, wind from the north erodes the coast and the process is reversed as weather improves by end of December. But this year, erosion from Gokharkuda to Prayagi in Ganjam block to Aryapalli in the south may pose problems for the turtles during the nesting period.

Sahu said a large portion of the beach from Rushikulya to Bateswar Shiva temple has eroded. It may create problems for the turtles as climbing up the beach for nesting will be tough for them. The phenomenon may also affect the number of turtles visiting the beach this year.

Besides, the sea erosion has been causing problems for fishermen of Podampeta and its adjoining areas as they are now finding it difficult to anchor their boats on the coast. The phenomenon has been going on since 2017 and the district administration has evacuated 142 fishermen and rehabilitated in colonies at safer locations.Meanwhile, forest officials have started a beach cleaning drive and barricading of the six km stretch of the beach has been done to ensure safe mating and mass nesting of the sea turtles.

