Six of family found dead at home in Odisha's Balangir district

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: In a tragic incident, six members of a family were found dead inside a house at Sanrapada village under Patnagarh police limits in Balangir district on Wednesday.

The incident came to light after the neighbours found the door locked from inside. The informed police after suspecting foul play.

Confirming the death of the six family members, Patnagarh IIC K. Priyanka Routray said the bodies will be sent for postmortem after an on-the-spot investigation by the scientific team and other senior officers.

The deceased have been identified as Bulu Jena, his wife, and their four children, including three sons and a daughter.

The family of Bulu was collecting and selling honey in the village and nearby areas for the last 10 years, the IIC said, adding that there was reportedly a quarrel among the family members on Tuesday night.

“We are not sure whether the family members committed suicide or it is a case of murder. The exact cause of the death will be known after the postmortem,” she added.

Balangir SP Sandip Sampad Madkar and other officials rushed to the spot to take a stock of the situation.