Villagers oppose quarrying at Cuttack district's Hatibasini hill

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Leasing out Hatibasini hill to a private company for quarrying of crystals and decorative stone has led to widespread discontentment among the residents of Narasinghpur block in Cuttack district. Apprehending that quarrying would lead to depletion of its flora and fauna, villagers are demanding cancellation of the lease.

Situated just 1 km away from Sagar village, Hatibasini hill is a place of scenic beauty. Apart from serving as an elephant corridor, the 60.88 acre hill is dotted with several medicinal trees. While the hill is under the Revenue Department, its kisam is noted as ‘Pahada’.

Locals had lodged their protest after they came to know about handover of 49 acres to Neelachal Granites Private Limited for quarrying decorative stones. They alleged that the State government had earlier leased out the hill for stone quarrying a few years back. However, the lease was cancelled after strong protests from villagers in 2010.

"This time, the Forest department has issued a no objection certificate for leasing the hill. We will vehemently protest the move until it is cancelled," said Sagar village committee president Amiya Ranjan Panda. He said the hill is rich in minerals like Abhra or Mica.

Narasinghpur Tehsildar Akash Ranjan Sahoo said the process for leasing out Hatibasini hill which was initiated in 2015-16 has reached the final stage. "There will be no blasting at the hill. The stones will be lifted manually and without pollution by using modern technology," said Sahoo.

Though the Regional Chief Conservator of Forest(RCCF) in his permission letter has advised the leasee to lift stones without cutting trees and blasting at the site, the locals said the RCCF’s condition is an eyewash and urged the administration for cancellation of the lease process.