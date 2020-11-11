STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With temples closed due to COVID-19, earthen lamp makers of Odisha's Ganjam district see dark days

With closed temples brining gloom for diya makers ahead of Diwali, the rise in price of clay, required to make the lamps, has added to their woes.

Earthenware for sale at a shop in Berhampur

Earthenware for sale at a shop in Berhampur. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Earthen lamp makers of Ganjam district are going through a tough time and have moved on to take up other jobs to survive. With temples remaining closed, the diya makers had pinned hopes on Diwali.

But, rise in price of clay, required to make the lamps, has added to their woes. R Laxmikanta of Kumbharpalli on the outskirts of Berhampur city, said that her workshop was damaged in cyclone Titli and she has not been able to repair it. People who earn their livelihood by making and selling earthenware are not making profits anymore. 

As many as 11 such families from Kumbharpalli have taken up menial jobs to sustain themselves. R Mukunda supplies earthen lamps from Kumbharpalli to markets in the city. But designer terracotta lamps from other states have taken a share of the local earthen lamps thus affecting the local market and diya makers.

Mukunda has lost hope of selling her stock of earthen lamps and pots, which she had bought by taking a loan. However, despite all odds, a few of the earthen lamp makers are hoping to sell their produce before Diwali. 

D Oralu, whose family of five makes earthenware for a living, is one of them. She makes lamps ranging from 50 paise to Rs 30 each. But decorative lights, which have flooded the markets has Oralu worried. Ready to sell off her 50 paise lamps for 10 paise each if needed, she hopes the festival of lights will provide some relief to artisans like her.  

