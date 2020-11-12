15 arrested with stolen ornaments worth Rs 3.5 crore

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: In a major breakthrough, Purusottampur police in Ganjam district on Wednesday arrested 15 persons in connection with a burglary case and seized 6.5 kg stolen gold ornaments worth Rs 3.5 crore.Around Rs 4,44,500 in cash, stabiliser, DVR, mobile phone and house breaking equipment were also recovered from them.

Addressing media persons at Chhatrapur, DIG (SR) Satyabrata Bhoi said the accused had broken into the house of one Surendra Kumar Nayak, a businessmen from Changudipadar on October 12, and stolen gold ornaments worth around Rs 1 crore. They also took away two mobile phones, DVR of CCTV and a stabiliser from the house. The next day, Nayak lodged a complaint following which a special team was formed to nab the culprits.

The team conducted raids at different places and nabbed 10 persons. During interrogation, they confessed to their involvement in the crime. The accused said the burglary was masterminded by one Ghanasyam Behera of Naitala Sahi in Purusottampur, who had collected information on valuables kept in the house from one Amit Behera, an employee of Nayak.

Accordingly, Ghanasyam along with nine others from different parts of the district chalked out a plan to commit the burglary. Their first three attempts failed. But they managed to break into Nayak’s house on October 12 and entered through the terrace door. After committing the crime, they sold some of the stolen gold ornaments to five persons. The receivers have been arrested.

The DIG said further investigations are on to ascertain whether the gang was involved in other crimes as the quantum of seizure in gold ornaments and cash is much more than claimed by Nayak. Nayak’s documents claiming the monetary worth of stolen items are also being verified, he added.