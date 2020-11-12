STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amid pandemic, fancy diyas in Odisha markets leave local kumbhakars in lurch

As if pandemic was not enough, the demand for earthen lamps from Assam ahead of Diwali has hit the business of local kumbhakars (potters) hard in Mayurbhanj district. 

Published: 12th November 2020

Earthen lamps for sale in Baripada.

By Express News Service

The kumbhakar community which depends on the age-old profession for  a livelihood is struggling with dwindling orders as the market is flooded with fancy diyas from outside the state.

With wholesale market of the business remaining lean as compared to previous years, large stocks of earthen lamps are piling up unsold in the homes of these kumbhakars. 

Sangita Ram, a potter, said,”My family survives on pottery business. Since last four to five months, the closure of local markets has severely impacted our income. I was hoping the sales during Diwali would partially compensate for the losses but even that looks bleak now, with other fancier alternatives available for buyers.”

Another Gurucharan Ram expressed similar desperation in the face of inadequate demand.

“Last year during Diwali, I earned more than Rs 60,000 from earthen lamps. I had invested around Rs 50,000 this year but have only earned Rs 10,000 till now. My business is staring at huge loss as earthen lamps from Assam have more demand despite being highly priced. While traditional lamps lamps are selling at Rs 2 per piece, the Assamese ones are selling at Rs 5 a piece with a fancied look and design,” he sighed.

Similarly, Mantu Ram, who has a stall at Baripada’s Balasore Golei has said his business has not been this idle in the last 15 years.

Last year, he earned Rs 40,000 by selling diyas but has managed to earn only Rs 5,000 this year.

“First the pandemic and then the influx of products from Assam have spelt doom. Most families who are solely dependent on diya making are now struggling to survive,” he said. 

