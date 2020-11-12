Bhitarkanika ferry services on hold over funds crunch

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Ferry services from remote riverside villages within Bhitarkanika National Park and nearby areas in Kendrapara and neighbouring Bhadrak district have remained suspended for the last 15 days due to non-allotment of funds by the government to purchase fuel.

Around 60,000 residents of riverside villages in Rajkanika and Rajnagar blocks of Kendrapara and adjoining Chandbali of Bhadrak district and tourists have been facing problems after the authorities stopped inland water transport 15 days back, said Girish Nayak of Talachu village.

Everyday, hundreds of people use the launch services to reach their destinations. However, now due to non-availability of inland water transport, they are forced to use unsafe country boats

Nrusingh Das of Rangani said, ‘’A few private boat owners are now charging Rs 2,000-Rs 3,000 to ferry tourists from Chandabali to Bhitarkanika whereas the fare for the journey on motor launches run by the Inland Water Transport department is only Rs 30. “

Since the water bodies in these areas are house to more than 1,700 salt water crocodiles, the villagers get reluctant to use smaller country boats.

“The inland water transport network is supported by a series of systems that facilitate the movement of goods and people, and provide access to recreation and natural resources. Due to non-allotment of funds by the government, we stopped ferry services in these areas,” said executive engineer of Inland Water

Transport department, Cuttack Padmalochan Roul.

He said the authorities were asked several times to provide funds for running the ferry services. “In a letter to officials of the Commercial Transport department, we have made it clear that Rs 4 lakh bills are pending and now fuel suppliers have refused to provide diesel till pending dues are cleared,” said Roul.