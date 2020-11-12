STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Bhitarkanika ferry services on hold over funds crunch

Since the water bodies in these areas are house to more than 1,700 salt water  crocodiles,  the villagers get reluctant to use smaller country boats. 

Published: 12th November 2020 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

A motor boat of Inland Transport department moored at Chandbali in Bhadrak

A motor boat of Inland Transport department moored at Chandbali in Bhadrak

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Ferry services from remote riverside villages within Bhitarkanika National Park and nearby areas in Kendrapara and neighbouring Bhadrak district have remained suspended  for  the last 15 days due to non-allotment of funds by the government to purchase fuel.

Around  60,000 residents of riverside villages in Rajkanika and Rajnagar blocks of  Kendrapara and adjoining Chandbali of Bhadrak district  and  tourists have been facing problems after the authorities stopped inland water transport 15 days back, said Girish Nayak of Talachu village. 

Everyday, hundreds of  people use the launch services to reach their destinations. However, now due to non-availability of inland water transport, they are forced to use unsafe country boats 

Nrusingh Das of Rangani said, ‘’A few private boat owners are now charging Rs 2,000-Rs 3,000 to ferry tourists from Chandabali to Bhitarkanika whereas the fare for the journey on motor launches run by the Inland Water Transport department is only Rs 30. “

Since the water bodies in these areas are house to more than 1,700 salt water  crocodiles,  the villagers get reluctant to use smaller country boats. 

“The inland water transport network is supported by a series of systems that  facilitate the movement of goods and people, and provide access to recreation and natural resources. Due to non-allotment of funds by the government, we stopped ferry services in these areas,” said executive engineer of Inland Water 

Transport department, Cuttack Padmalochan Roul. 
He said the authorities were asked several times to provide funds for running the ferry services. “In a letter to officials of the Commercial Transport department, we  have made it clear that Rs 4 lakh bills are pending and now fuel suppliers have refused to provide diesel till pending dues are cleared,” said Roul. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhitarkanika National Park
India Matters
ABVP members submitting a petition to the VC
Arundhati Roy book removed from syllabus of TN university over alleged support for Maoists
File Image of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (File photo | PTI)
26/11 terrorists came from our territory, admits Pakistan's top probe agency
Centre brings online news portals under I&B ministry’s ambit
US President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden will prioritise defence and security partnership with India, says Obama-era official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A video of small containers having the logo of Dr. Reddy's and Sputnik V being unloaded from a vehicle went viral on social media on Wednesday. 
Sputnik V vaccines arrive in India, clinical trials shortly
Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference, in Patna (Photo| PTI)
Bihar Poll Results Explained: Why Tejashwi Yadav's RJD got maximum votes but not the CM-seat
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp