Huge haul of crackers seized

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Launching a crackdown on sale of firecrackers ahead of Diwali, police on Wednesday seized crackers worth over Rs 30 lakh from a godown on the outskirts of the city. Jatni police conducted a raid at the godown in Rathipur and seized the crackers from non-licence holders Trilochan Patnaik and Manoj Sahoo who have been arrested.

A case has been registered in this regard under Section 9B(1)(b) of Explosives Act, Section 5 of Orissa Fireworks and Loudspeakers (Regulation) Act and Section 51 of Disaster Management Act. This apart, Jatni police sealed a firecracker licence holder’s godown in Jagannathpur area to ensure there is no sale of crackers ahead of the festival of lights. Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the State government had announced a ban on the sale and use of firecrackers this Diwali.

About 16 platoons of police force have been deployed in the Capital to ensure there is no violation of Covid-19 guidelines during Dhanteras and Diwali. Police will keep a close vigil at Janpath and Chandrasekharpur where many jewellery outlets are located. “These outlets have been directed to ensure that social distancing is maintained and buyers and sellers wear masks. Any shop found violating the norms will be temporarily closed”, said Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash. In another development, police is preparing a database of anti-socials involved in snatching incidents in the city. So far, list of over 300 anti-socials has been prepared and local police stations have been directed to find out who are in jail and out on bail, informed Dash.