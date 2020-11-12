STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Huge haul of crackers seized

About 16 platoons of police force have been deployed in the Capital to ensure there is no violation of Covid-19  guidelines during Dhanteras and Diwali.

Published: 12th November 2020 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Firecrackers

Representational image (File photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Launching a crackdown on sale of firecrackers ahead of Diwali, police on Wednesday seized crackers worth over Rs 30 lakh from a godown on the outskirts of the city. Jatni police conducted a raid at the godown in Rathipur and seized the crackers from non-licence holders Trilochan Patnaik and Manoj Sahoo who have been arrested. 

A case has been registered in this regard under Section 9B(1)(b) of Explosives Act, Section 5 of Orissa Fireworks and Loudspeakers (Regulation) Act and Section 51 of Disaster Management Act. This apart, Jatni police sealed a firecracker licence holder’s godown in Jagannathpur area to ensure there is no sale of crackers ahead of the festival of lights. Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the State government had announced a ban on the sale and use of  firecrackers this Diwali. 

About 16 platoons of police force have been deployed in the Capital to ensure there is no violation of Covid-19  guidelines during Dhanteras and Diwali. Police will keep a close vigil at Janpath and Chandrasekharpur where many jewellery outlets are located. “These outlets have been directed to ensure that social distancing is maintained and buyers and sellers wear masks. Any shop found violating the norms will be temporarily closed”, said Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash. In another development, police is preparing a database of anti-socials involved in snatching incidents in the city. So far, list of over 300 anti-socials has been prepared and local police stations have been directed to find out who are in jail and out on bail, informed Dash.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
firecrackers crackers
India Matters
ABVP members submitting a petition to the VC
Arundhati Roy book removed from syllabus of TN university over alleged support for Maoists
File Image of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (File photo | PTI)
26/11 terrorists came from our territory, admits Pakistan's top probe agency
Centre brings online news portals under I&B ministry’s ambit
US President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden will prioritise defence and security partnership with India, says Obama-era official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A video of small containers having the logo of Dr. Reddy's and Sputnik V being unloaded from a vehicle went viral on social media on Wednesday. 
Sputnik V vaccines arrive in India, clinical trials shortly
Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference, in Patna (Photo| PTI)
Bihar Poll Results Explained: Why Tejashwi Yadav's RJD got maximum votes but not the CM-seat
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp