Man dupes women on pretext of KALIA, held

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Digapahandi police on Wednesday arrested a man for cheating tribal women on false promise to include their names in the KALIA scheme. Police said the accused, Krushna Sethi of Sanadumula village went to Chadheyagara village and posing as an agriculture officer, convened a meeting of women. He asked the participants of the meeting to provide photocopies of their Aadhaar card and bank passbook if they wished to get enrolled under the scheme.

Four of those present in the meeting submitted the documents following which Krushna asked them to come to a bank near Sidheswar village with their passbooks. When the women reached the bank, Krushna gave them some printed forms and asked them to sign it for getting Rs 22,000 each.

He then went inside the bank and did not return for more than one hour. When the women enquired about his whereabouts from a bank staff, they were told that Krushna had withdrawn Rs 39,000 from their bank accounts.

The women waited for Krushna to come out and when he did, they asked him to come to the village so that more women could get enrolled under the scheme. When Krushna reached the village, he was thrashed by the women along with others. He was then taken to the police station by the villagers where he was arrested on charges of cheating.

Police also recovered Rs 37,400 in cash, two ATM cards, rubber stamps of government officials, documents related to KALIA scheme and other articles from him.

During investigation, it came to the fore that Krushna was arrested in 2018 for siphoning off Rs 30 lakh, meant to compensate victims of cyclone Titli, by forging the signature of the tehsildar of Digapahandi. He was released on bail some days back.