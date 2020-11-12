STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Man dupes women on pretext of KALIA, held

Digapahandi police on Wednesday arrested a man for cheating tribal women on false promise to include their names in the the KALIA scheme. 

Published: 12th November 2020 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Digapahandi police on Wednesday arrested a man for cheating tribal women on false promise to include their names in the KALIA scheme. Police said the accused, Krushna Sethi of Sanadumula village went to Chadheyagara village and posing as an agriculture officer, convened a meeting of women. He asked the participants of the meeting to provide photocopies of their Aadhaar card and bank passbook if they wished to get enrolled under the scheme. 

Four of those present in the meeting submitted the documents following which Krushna asked them to come to a bank near Sidheswar village with their passbooks. When the women reached the bank, Krushna gave them some printed forms and asked them to sign it for getting Rs 22,000 each. 

He then went inside the bank and did not return for more than one hour. When the women enquired about his whereabouts from a bank staff, they were told that Krushna had withdrawn Rs 39,000 from their bank accounts.

The women waited for Krushna to come out and when he did, they asked him to come to the village so that more women could get enrolled under the scheme. When Krushna reached the village, he was thrashed by the women along with others. He was then taken to the police station by the villagers where he was arrested on charges of cheating. 

Police also recovered Rs 37,400 in cash, two ATM cards, rubber stamps of government officials, documents related to KALIA scheme and other articles from him. 

During investigation, it came to the fore that Krushna was arrested in 2018 for siphoning off Rs 30 lakh, meant to compensate victims of cyclone Titli, by forging the signature of the tehsildar of Digapahandi. He was released on bail some days back. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KALIA arrest
India Matters
ABVP members submitting a petition to the VC
Arundhati Roy book removed from syllabus of TN university over alleged support for Maoists
File Image of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (File photo | PTI)
26/11 terrorists came from our territory, admits Pakistan's top probe agency
Centre brings online news portals under I&B ministry’s ambit
US President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden will prioritise defence and security partnership with India, says Obama-era official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A video of small containers having the logo of Dr. Reddy's and Sputnik V being unloaded from a vehicle went viral on social media on Wednesday. 
Sputnik V vaccines arrive in India, clinical trials shortly
Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference, in Patna (Photo| PTI)
Bihar Poll Results Explained: Why Tejashwi Yadav's RJD got maximum votes but not the CM-seat
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp