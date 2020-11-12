STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Nabarangpur Police seals Rs 4.5 crore narco property 

Prabhakar and Ramesh were arrested in connection with the case registered by Papadahandi but Anirudha is still absconding.  

Published: 12th November 2020 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In the biggest ever crackdown on smugglers of narcotic substances in Odisha, Nabarangpur Police on Wednesday sealed property worth Rs 4.59 crore which were illegally acquired by three ganja peddlers in the district.

Police sealed four under-construction buildings and a plot measuring 4.82 acre of the three accused brothers Prabhakar Mali, Anirudha Mali and Ramesh Mali of Panarguda village under Kosagumuda block. One of the buildings had a toy car play area for children of the family. A car, a Royal Enfield bullet, another two-wheeler and two tractors were seized from the accused’s possession. Police also traced cash transactions of the trio amounting to Rs 4.59 crore and seized Rs 9.76 lakh from them.

Led by Nabarangpur SP Nitin Kusalkar Dagdu, a team comprising DSPs Aditya Sen, Chandrasekhar Hota and SHO Natbar Nanda launched an investigation into the illegally accumulated assets by the  accused brothers. DGP Abhay said, this is the highest ever seizure/freezing of assets by Odisha Police under  Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. 

Nabarangpur police had  requested the Department of Revenue under Ministry of Finance to allow them to seal the  property acquired through the money obtained from ganja trade. The property was seized under Section 68F(2) of NDPS Act.

Police informed that several cash transactions by the accused were traced from 14 accounts that they had opened in various banks in Kosagumuda, Kotpad, and other places. All  the accounts have been frozen.

Informing about the modus operandi, police said Prabhakar, Anirudha and Ramesh used to remain in the background and supply ganja from Odisha to Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. They used to procure ganja from neighbouring districts like Malkangiri, Koraput and other places.

Two NDPS cases were registered against the accused by Kosagumuda police in August, 2015  and Papadahandi police in September this year. Prabhakar and Ramesh were arrested in connection with the case registered by Papadahandi but Anirudha is still absconding.  

So far this year, Nabarangpur police have registered 20 NDPS cases, arrested 38 peddlers,  seized 3692.621 kg ganja and 29 vehicles.

Huge blow

Four under-construction buildings and a plot measuring 4.82 acre owned by three accused were sealed
One of the buildings had a toy car play area for children 
A car, a Royal Enfield bullet, another two-wheeler and two tractors were seized from the accused’s possession 
Police also traced cash transactions of the trio amounting to Rs 4.59 crore and seized Rs 9.76 lakh from them
Several cash transactions by the accused were traced from 14 accounts 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ganja
India Matters
ABVP members submitting a petition to the VC
Arundhati Roy book removed from syllabus of TN university over alleged support for Maoists
File Image of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (File photo | PTI)
26/11 terrorists came from our territory, admits Pakistan's top probe agency
Centre brings online news portals under I&B ministry’s ambit
US President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden will prioritise defence and security partnership with India, says Obama-era official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A video of small containers having the logo of Dr. Reddy's and Sputnik V being unloaded from a vehicle went viral on social media on Wednesday. 
Sputnik V vaccines arrive in India, clinical trials shortly
Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference, in Patna (Photo| PTI)
Bihar Poll Results Explained: Why Tejashwi Yadav's RJD got maximum votes but not the CM-seat
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp