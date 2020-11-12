Nabarangpur Police seals Rs 4.5 crore narco property 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In the biggest ever crackdown on smugglers of narcotic substances in Odisha, Nabarangpur Police on Wednesday sealed property worth Rs 4.59 crore which were illegally acquired by three ganja peddlers in the district.

Police sealed four under-construction buildings and a plot measuring 4.82 acre of the three accused brothers Prabhakar Mali, Anirudha Mali and Ramesh Mali of Panarguda village under Kosagumuda block. One of the buildings had a toy car play area for children of the family. A car, a Royal Enfield bullet, another two-wheeler and two tractors were seized from the accused’s possession. Police also traced cash transactions of the trio amounting to Rs 4.59 crore and seized Rs 9.76 lakh from them.

Led by Nabarangpur SP Nitin Kusalkar Dagdu, a team comprising DSPs Aditya Sen, Chandrasekhar Hota and SHO Natbar Nanda launched an investigation into the illegally accumulated assets by the accused brothers. DGP Abhay said, this is the highest ever seizure/freezing of assets by Odisha Police under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Nabarangpur police had requested the Department of Revenue under Ministry of Finance to allow them to seal the property acquired through the money obtained from ganja trade. The property was seized under Section 68F(2) of NDPS Act.

Police informed that several cash transactions by the accused were traced from 14 accounts that they had opened in various banks in Kosagumuda, Kotpad, and other places. All the accounts have been frozen.

Informing about the modus operandi, police said Prabhakar, Anirudha and Ramesh used to remain in the background and supply ganja from Odisha to Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. They used to procure ganja from neighbouring districts like Malkangiri, Koraput and other places.

Two NDPS cases were registered against the accused by Kosagumuda police in August, 2015 and Papadahandi police in September this year. Prabhakar and Ramesh were arrested in connection with the case registered by Papadahandi but Anirudha is still absconding.

So far this year, Nabarangpur police have registered 20 NDPS cases, arrested 38 peddlers, seized 3692.621 kg ganja and 29 vehicles.

