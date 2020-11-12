STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nalco posts net profit of Rs 107 crore in Q2

On half-yearly basis, the company has registered a net profit of Rs 124 crore against Rs 70 crore for the corresponding period of the previous year.

NALCO logo

NALCO logo used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Navratna PSU Nalco has registered a net profit of Rs 107.45 crore in the second quarter of 2020-21 financial year. The revenue from operations was Rs 2,375 crore posting a growth of 72 per cent (pc) over first quarter. The revenue was Rs 1,381 crore in Q1.

On half-yearly basis, the company has registered a net profit of Rs 124 crore against Rs 70 crore for the corresponding period of the previous year. Sources said the leading manufacturer and exporter of alumina and aluminium has achieved bauxite production of 17.04 lakh tonne and alumina hydrate production of 4.87 lakh tonne during the second quarter. The metal production during the July-September period was 1.06 lakh tonne. 

The company has achieved significant growth in export registering sales of 58,574 tonne of aluminium compared to 16,305 tonne in corresponding period last year. The total alumina sales during the second quarter was 2,85,718 tonne. During the first half of the fiscal, Nalco has achieved three-fold jump with export of 93,730 tonne in aluminium compared to 30,561 tonne during the period in 2019-20.

Nalco CMD Sridhar Patra said the company braved all odds to overcome the sluggishness in the market and get the business operations back on track amidst the pandemic. “We have undertaken all necessary actions to remain competitive, deliver world-class products to our customers and contribute towards building an Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he added.

