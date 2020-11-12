Naveen Patnaik declares open booking to eco retreats at five places

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Riding on the success of last year’s Eco Retreat at Konark, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday declared open bookings for the Odisha Tourism’s flagship three-month long glamping festival. A new logo was also unveiled by the Chief Minister depicting the ecological orientation.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said last year, a benchmark was set in luxury glamping with a phenomenal success at the Marine Drive Eco Retreat at Konark. This time, he said, it has been scaled it up to five unique locations - Konark, Hirakud, Bhitarkanika, Daringbadi and Satkosia. The eco retreats will offer tourists an excellent opportunity to discover Odisha’s diverse tourism offerings, in style, he said.

Giving assurance to tourists from across the country during the time of pandemic, the Chief Minister said that all stakeholders in tourism and hospitality sector across the State have been provided training on Covid-19 protocols. Consistent with Odisha’s efficient management of Covid-19 pandemic, the eco retreats will be in complete compliance with guidelines and standard operating procedures prescribed by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, he said.

The Chief Minister asked respective district administrations to take ownership of the execution of the eco retreats. Raising hope for the pandemic affected tourism and hospitality sector, Naveen expressed confidence that the eco retreats will provide the much needed fillip to Odisha Tourism and help it revive during this difficult time.

Minister of State for Tourism and Culture Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi said the Marine Drive Eco Retreat had created massive impact which echoed at the Tourism Ministers’ Conclave in January 2020.

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said that the eco retreat model ticks the right boxes in terms of environmental sustainability, technological leverage, teamwork, timeliness in near-perfect compliance with the good governance framework of 5T and will be transformative for each location’s tourism-oriented future.

Welcoming the guests, Commissioner cum Secretary Tourism Vishal Dev, in his presentation, gave a glimpse of the experiences awaiting tourists at each of the five unique locations.The Eco Retreats Odisha is slated to open from December 8 upto 28 February 2021. To book stays, an easy-to-use integrated portal ecoretreat.odishatourism.gov.in is available to tourists from across India.

