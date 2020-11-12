Stop teasing jumbos or face music, FDs caution baiters

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With man-elephant conflict in Odisha showing no signs of a let up, Forest Divisions have started a new strategy to prevent baiting of the jumbos to minimise conflict.The Athagarh forest division has asked its field staff to keep a watch on elephant movement and take action against those approaching closer to the gentle giants and tease them in order to drive away them from human habitats. Those found baiting will also be booked.

After a video of public trying to drive out wild elephants throwing stones at them went viral on social media, Athagarh forest division asked all its rangers to look into such matters personally in their jurisdiction and engage forest guards and squads to raise awareness among locals to discourage them from such activities.

“Sometimes people tease wild elephants to drive them away, while in some cases, large crowd is gathered around elephant herds taking photos and selfie. Such steps not only irritate pachyderms but also provoke them to attack leading to human casualty,” said Athagarh Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sasmita Lenka.

In Dhenkanal, a similar move has started. “People have to understand that even a mobile flashlight can irritate elephants and provoke them to attack,” said Dhenkanal Assistant Conservator of Forest Rashmi Ranjan Swain.

There are cases where villagers throw crackers to drive elephants which sometimes makes things worse, Swain said and added that to discourage baiting, the field staff in their jurisdiction have been asked to report such cases immediately and book the person concerned under wildlife protection act. “We are also sensitising people in this regard,” he said.

Athagarh division which is prone to human-elephant conflicts has also launched a programme for germination of shoots from bamboo seed balls within its 38 reserve forests to prevent elephant depredation and reduce human-elephant conflict. Over a dozen human lives have been lost in Dhenkanal FD this year.