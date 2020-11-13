23.37 lakh screened in Ganjam, 30 found with Covid symptoms

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: To put a check on a possible second wave of Covid-19 in Ganjam, the district administration has screened over 23,37,530 persons till date. During the exercise, which started last week, 30 persons were found having coronavirus symptoms and a majority of them had recovered from the virus. Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange called upon people of the district to follow the norms to contain the spread of the virus. Stressing the need for celebrating a ‘Green and Covid-free Diwali’, he warned if the guidelines are flouted during the festive season, it may have grave consequences. “We need to celebrate Diwali in our houses by not bursting crackers and without guests,” Kulange said.

The Collector said the possibility of second wave of coronavirus in the district cannot be ruled out and till a vaccine is available, measures like social distancing are the only ways to keep the virus at bay. He said in the absence of vaccine, plasma therapy is working as ‘Sanjivani’ for patients. Even though a plasma bank was opened at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in August, only 305 persons who had recovered from Covid-19 have come forward to donate their plasma at the facility.

Assistant professor and nodal officer of the plasma bank Dr Susmita Behera appealed recovered patients to come forward to donate plasma. “Plasma is recreated in the donor’s body within 48 hours and only 400 ml plasma is collected from a person who has recovered from Covid-19,” she said. While few people have donated their plasma more than once, the number of donors remains far less given the fact that over 21,000 people have recovered from coronavirus in the district.