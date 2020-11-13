STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
46 per cent population in Cuttack develops Covid antibodies: Serological survey

CMC Commissioner Ananya Das said though sero-prevalence among the younger population is high, the elderly people are still vulnerable.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: One among every two persons studied during the first phase sero-survey developed antibodies against SARS-CoV2 in Cuttack city.

The serological survey conducted between November 2 and 5 to monitor the community level transmission of the pandemic found 46.39 per cent (pc) population exposed to coronavirus infection.

Of the 2,274 samples collected and tested, 1,055 were SARS CoV-2 antibody positive.

While 1,634 samples were collected randomly from 25 wards, 640 samples were collected from high risk people including healthcare workers, police, mediapersons, bank and government employees.

The sero-survey was conducted by the RMRC with logistic support from Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) and Health department.

At 56.41 pc the sero-positivity was higher in the high risk group as compared to 46.39 pc in the community.

“There was no significant difference in distribution of sero-prevalence between age groups and gender indicating uniform exposure to the infection. Out of total participants, 52.85 pc male and 55.03 pc females were positive,” RMRC Director Sanghamitra Pati said.

The sero-prevalence ranged from 48.07 pc in above 60 years age group to 61.29 pc in young adults (18-29 years). Around 54.8 pc of those who reported a travel history out of district in the past one month were sero-positive.

The sero-prevalence ranged from highest 67.9 pc in Ward no 47 to lowest 22.73 in Ward no 16. It is more than 50 pc in Wards 2, 5, 53 and 56. Among the high-risk group, highest 80 pc sero-positivity was reported among mediapersons, followed by 54.37 pc among Collectorate staff, 57.44 pc among healthcare workers and 54.9 pc among police personnel.

“After the second round of sero-survey, information on infection force, growth patterns of infectivity and change in susceptibility will be evident,” Dr Pati said.

CMC Commissioner Ananya Das said though sero-prevalence among the younger population is high, the elderly people are still vulnerable. “We need to protect them,” she added.

