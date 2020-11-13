Abducted businessman returns home under mysterious conditions  

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Kidnapped businessman Pradeep Kundu (45) returned home late on Wednesday even as mystery continues over the circumstances under which he was released by abductors.

Police confirmed that Pradeep was released from captivity of kidnappers in Jharkhand. Sundargarh SP Sagarika Nath said the businessman has safely reached his home at Civil Township but did not shed any light on the circumstances of his release.

She, however, stated that Jharkhand-based criminal outfit People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI) was not behind the abduction. There is also no evidence of business rivalry being the reason of Pradeep’s kidnapping. Investigation is underway and more details would be shared after arrest of the kidnappers, the SP said.

Earlier on Sunday, Nath had confirmed that Pradeep’s wife received a ransom call but did not specify the amount demanded by the abductors. Unofficial sources said the kidnappers had demanded `1 crore as ransom. It is not clear if Pradeep was released after his family paid the ransom amount or the abductors let him go under police pressure.

Immediately after the kidnapping, police teams were sent to Jharkhand and West Bengal. A senior cop had also claimed that a police team was present near the location in Jharkhand where the businessman was presumed to be held captive. However, no raid was conducted.

Pradeep was reportedly kidnapped from Bijabahal of Kuanrmunda block within Birmitrapur police limits on Saturday night. A resident of the posh Civil Township area, the businessman owns two stone crusher units at Bijabahal.