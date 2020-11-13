STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Abducted businessman returns home under mysterious conditions  

A resident of the posh Civil Township area, the businessman owns two stone crusher units at Bijabahal.

Published: 13th November 2020 02:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2020 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Kidnapped businessman Pradeep Kundu (45) returned home late on Wednesday even as mystery continues over the circumstances under which he was released by abductors. 

Police confirmed that Pradeep was released from captivity of kidnappers in Jharkhand. Sundargarh SP Sagarika Nath said the businessman has safely reached his home at Civil Township but did not shed any light on the circumstances of his release. 

She, however, stated that Jharkhand-based criminal outfit People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI) was not behind the abduction. There is also no evidence of business rivalry being the reason of Pradeep’s kidnapping. Investigation is underway and more details would be shared after arrest of the kidnappers, the SP said.

Earlier on Sunday, Nath had confirmed that Pradeep’s wife received a ransom call but did not specify the amount demanded by the abductors. Unofficial sources said the kidnappers had demanded `1 crore as ransom. It is not clear if Pradeep was released after his family paid the ransom amount or the abductors let him go under police pressure. 

Immediately after the kidnapping, police teams were sent to Jharkhand and West Bengal. A senior cop had also claimed that a police team was present near the location in Jharkhand where the businessman was presumed to be held captive. However, no raid was conducted.

Pradeep was reportedly kidnapped from Bijabahal of Kuanrmunda block within Birmitrapur police limits on Saturday night. A resident of the posh Civil Township area, the businessman owns two stone crusher units at Bijabahal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File photo | PTI)
Bihar polls 2020: Congress concedes it was ‘weak link’ in Grand Alliance
Former US president Barack Obama (L) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (R) (Photos | AP, PTI)
'Lacked either aptitude or passion...': Obama on Rahul Gandhi in his memoir
Parents gave their feedback on reopening of schools by attending the meetings organised at Presidency Higher Secondary School in Chennai. (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
Fear of second wave forces TN to defer reopening of schools
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Man gets a new heart through Delhi's green corridor in 17 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Celine Gounder is part of the 13-member task force that will aid the administration in its efforts to contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19
Dr. Celine Gounder of Tamil origin part of Joe Biden’s Covid-19 task force
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhaar Yadav/EPS)
Third COVID-19 wave? Delhi records 100+deaths in 24 hours for first time
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp