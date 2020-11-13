STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Council of Ministers approves supplementary budget of  Rs 11K crore

The State Government will present the supplementary budget on the first day of the winter session of the State Assembly on November 20.

Published: 13th November 2020 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2020 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE Council of Ministers on Thursday approved the first supplementary budget of around Rs 11,200 crore for the 2020-21 financial year.The meeting presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik discussed allotment of funds to the priority sectors including infrastructure development and implementation of industrial and MSME projects to create employment and income generation opportunities for people reeling under the Covid-19 pandemic.

The State Government will present the supplementary budget on the first day of the winter session of the State Assembly on November 20.As the Chief Minister has announced that life and livelihood are priority for the State government, more funds are likely to be allocated for health and livelihood sectors. “The major concern of the government is to revive the economy which has been severely affected by lockdowns and shutdowns because of the Covid-19 pandemic,” a senior official said.

Another concern before the government has been the poor performance of the agriculture and allied sectors. Review of the funds expenditure in different departments has shown that spending was a little more than 16 per cent in agriculture sector. Spending in the sector in normal times would have touched 60 per cent by this time.Sources said the primary focus will be on reviving agriculture spending which is the primary sector for livelihood and job creation in the State. 

However, social sector spending was over 45 per cent during first half of the current financial year, which is more or less similar as compared to last year. Spending in the social sector has primarily increased due to higher expenditure in health, livelihood and social security transfers. Expenditure has increased mainly due to higher spending on food security and social security as well as fund transfer to PDS card holders as part of the Covid-19 assistance. 

The State government had presented a budget of Rs 1.5 lakh crore for the 2020-21 financial year in February, 2020. Official sources said that  spending by October-end has been around Rs 51,000 crore, out of which expenditure in social sector is Rs 26,000 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MSME budget
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File photo | PTI)
Bihar polls 2020: Congress concedes it was ‘weak link’ in Grand Alliance
Former US president Barack Obama (L) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (R) (Photos | AP, PTI)
'Lacked either aptitude or passion...': Obama on Rahul Gandhi in his memoir
Parents gave their feedback on reopening of schools by attending the meetings organised at Presidency Higher Secondary School in Chennai. (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
Fear of second wave forces TN to defer reopening of schools
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Man gets a new heart through Delhi's green corridor in 17 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Celine Gounder is part of the 13-member task force that will aid the administration in its efforts to contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19
Dr. Celine Gounder of Tamil origin part of Joe Biden’s Covid-19 task force
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhaar Yadav/EPS)
Third COVID-19 wave? Delhi records 100+deaths in 24 hours for first time
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp