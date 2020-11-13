Junior clerk faces Vigilance heat  

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Vigilance officials on Thursday conducted simultaneous raids at the residence and other property owned by Ratnakar Mohanty, a junior clerk posted at the Dharmasala sub-registrar office on charges of amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

As per reports, `8 lakh in cash, gold and silver worth lakhs, bank deposits and other important documents were seized from Mohanty’s residence at Chahata, said Vigilance DSP Surendranath Ray Guru. Mohanty’s movable and immovable property were being calculated till reports last came in.

Several teams of the anti-corruption agency raided Mohanty’s residence at Chahata, a single-storey building at Baraju Nagar near Jaraka, Hotel Akash at Jalasukha, a market complex in Jaraka bazaar, a building at Shantibazar Mouza in Badamangalpur and his relative’s house at Chandapur village in the district. Besides, Mohanty’s office too was searched by the officials.