Murder suspected, two detained

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: A day after six members of a honey collector’s family were found dead in a house at Sanrapada village here, two persons were detained by Patnagarh police on Thursday in connection with the incident. The dead included Bulu Jani, his wife, two sons, daughter and a grand daughter.

The couple had 10 children in all - eight sons and two daughters. Their eldest son Sangram was murdered in Kotpad two years back. The other five sons who were away in Bhubaneswar, reached Patnagarh and conducted the final rites after the autopsies were completed.

Police suspect it to be a case of murder as one of the sons reportedly shared information about rivalry between their family with another. He also disclosed that the animosity had reached a tipping point two years back and police had to intervene. Investigation is underway.

On Wednesday, Bulu Jani (55), wife Jyoti (48), daughter Sarita (12), sons Bhisma (5) and Sanjit (2) and granddaughter Sriya (3) were found dead in the house.

The matter came to light when neighbours found their door locked from inside and suspecting foul play, informed the police.