Odisha to bring agriculture ordinance for farmers

A proposal in this regard was approved at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday. 

Image for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has decided to bring another ordinance, the Agriculture Produce and Livestock Marketing (Promotion and Facilitation), to give immediate relief to farmers amid the Covid-19 pandemic. A proposal in this regard was approved at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday. 

The proposed ordinance aims at abolishing the fragmentation of market within the State by removing the concept of notified market area for enforcement of regulation by the Agriculture Produce and Livestock Market Committee (APMLC).

The ordinance has provision for creation of a conducive environment for setting up and operating private market yards, farmer-consumer market yards (Krushak Bazaar) and sub-market yards.

Besides, the ordinance aims to remove geographical restrictions on sale of agricultural produce and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere within the State. There will be a provision for single point levy of market fee across the State. Promotion of e-trading to enhance transparency in trade operations and integration of markets across geographies has been proposed in the ordinance. 

Provision for modern infrastructure for value addition and primary processing including sorting, grading, picking, scientific storage, preservation and warehousing have been proposed.

