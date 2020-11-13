STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Orissa High Court slams CMC Commissioner, JICA over civic rot

On the affidavit filed by the CMC Commissioner on February 17 on desilting and cleaning works of drains, the HC bench said the work has not been undertaken.

Published: 13th November 2020 09:53 AM

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: THE Orissa High Court has pulled up the JICA project and Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) over the delay in desilting and cleaning of major storm water channels, drains and cleaning of garbage. 

The bench headed by Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq expressed its ire at JICA and CMC authorities for failing to translate into action undertakings given by them in affidavits related to desilting and cleaning of main storm water channels, drains and removal of garbage.

The bench was hearing the suo motu petition registered by the Registrar (Judicial) in form of PIL on civic problems in Cuttack city on January 20.

Referring to an affidavit filed by JICA Project Director Basanta Kumar Parida on March 6, 2020, the HC observed that the ground reality is different from what has been mentioned in the affidavit. The Court warned to take some drastic steps against the authorities concerned if necessary measures are not taken to improve the situation.

“This court may also construe that Parida had filed the affidavit to mislead the court for which, he may face consequences in accordance with law. This court gives an opportunity to JICA authority to do the needful as expeditiously as possible”, the bench said.

Parida in his affidavit had said that desilting and cleaning works of main storm water channel-1 would be done from March 1, 2020 to April 30,2020 and that of channel-2 would be done from March 15, 2020 to May 15, 2020. The JICA Project Director while making personal appearance on Tuesday had submitted that he has already performed his job.

On the affidavit filed by the CMC Commissioner on February 17 on desilting and cleaning works of drains, the HC bench said the work has not been undertaken. Thereby, an opportunity is given to the Commissioner to do the needful to keep the city clean, the bench stated. The CMC Commissioner had stated in the affidavit that the desilting and cleaning of drains in Cuttack city are under progress and steps are being take to remove silt cleared from drains and dumped on the road within a day or two. The matter was posted to December 14.

