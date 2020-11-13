STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tribal man returns to Odisha village after spending 20-years in Pakistan jail

50-year-old Birju Kullu was lodged in Central Jail of Lahore in Pakistan for around 20 years.

Published: 13th November 2020 08:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Family members and villagers welcoming Birju Kullu at Jangatoli on Friday.

Family members and villagers welcoming Birju Kullu at Jangatoli on Friday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: After a gap of 23 years, 50-year-old Birju Kullu, who was recently released from a Pakistan jail, finally set foot on his native soil in Kutra block of Sundargarh district on Friday. It was an emotional homecoming for Birju as he reunited with his family at Jangatoli village of Katang panchayat.

He was lodged in Central Jail of Lahore in Pakistan for around 20 years. After his repatriation to India on October 26, he was kept in a Covid-19 institutional quarantine centre in Amritsar of Punjab.

Birju arrived in Jangatoli at around 9.45 am and was given a rousing reception as the entire village waited eagerly to see him. Having mental issues since childhood, he had left Jangatoli some 23 years back and went missing. Before the news of his repatriation to India broke out, Birju was presumed dead by his family members.   

In his absence, Birju’s parents had passed away yearning for their son’s return. His only sister Bernadette, who married at Kokra village of nearby Rajgangpur, burst into tears of joy after seeing him after more than two decades.

His cousin Manoj Kullu, niece Sushmita and a few elderly relatives were also present. Despite being mentally unstable, Birju was able to recall his older relatives. However, he could not talk in Odia but was able to understand the tribal dialect Khadia. After staying in Pakistan for so long, he now speaks Hindi fluently.

Birju said he is happy to return home and meet his family members after such a long time. When asked about how he ended up in Pakistan jail, Birju said he somehow wandered into the territory of the country. He was kept with 20 other Indian prisoners inside the prison cell. 

Welfare extension officer of Kutra Madan Singh, who accompanied Birju to his village from Amritsar, said the son of the soil was received amid beats of traditional drums and tribal dance in presence of block officials. 

Block development officer of Kutra MR Roy said Birju would be ensured social security and rural housing scheme. Besides, necessary medical assistance would be extended to him.

