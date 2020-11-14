Former Union Minister Purandeswari appointed Odisha BJP Prabhari

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Former Union Minister D Purandeswari has been appointed as the in-charge of the State unit BJP replacing Arun Singh.

The BJP which appointed in-charges (Prabharis) of all the 36 states on Friday also appointed Rajya Sabha member Vijaypal Singh Tomar as additional in-charge (Saha Prabhari) of Odisha.

Similarly, national vice-president and former Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda has been made in-charge of two states, Delhi and Assam, while national spokesperson of party Sambit Patra has been appointed as in-charge of Manipur. Besides, Mayurbhanj MP Bisweshwar Tudu has been appointed as Saha Prabhari of Madhya Pradesh.