STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha MLAs to undergo COVID test ahead of Winter Session

As decided by the Health and Family Welfare department, the RT-PCR tests will be conducted twice - once before the beginning of the session and one more time after the session ends.

Published: 14th November 2020 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Test

A medical lab technician collects swab samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen detection testing. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: All legislators, their PSOs, drivers and staff of Odisha Legislative Assembly (OLA) will have to undergo a mandatory COVID-19 test before the commencement of the winter session from November 20.

As decided by the Health and Family Welfare department, the RT-PCR tests will be conducted twice - once before the beginning of the session and one more time after the session ends. 

Swab samples of all MLAs, their security staff and drivers will be collected by a team of doctors from 8.30 am to 1.30 pm and 3 pm to 5 pm on November 17 and 18 and from 8.30 am to 1.30 pm on November 19 for RT-PCR tests.

There will be another round of RT-PCR tests for all the members of OLA as per the scheduled time after the session is over. If any member feels uncomfortable during the session of the Assembly, he/she can go for rapid antigen test by the doctors on short notice.

There will also be RT-PCR tests for all the officers and staff of the OLA Secretariat along with the officers and staff of office of the Chief Minister, Ministers, Leader of Opposition, Government Chief Whip and Deputy Chief Whip at the same place and time on November 17 and 18.

The MLAs and officials of the Assembly, question and reporting branches and other House related staff, who are required to go inside the Assembly hall, will be provided with face shields, masks, gloves and sanitiser by the Health department daily before commencement of each sitting during the session.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra has directed Managing Director of State Medical Corporation, Bhubaneswar Municipal Commissioner and director of Capital Hospital to make necessary arrangements for collection of swab samples. 

Director of Regional Medical research Centre has been urged to ensure RT-PCR tests on time and submit reports to the OLA Secretary minimum two hours before the commencement of the session on November 20.  The winter session will conclude on December 31.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha MLAs Odisha Legislative Assembly COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
India Matters
Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal
Buzz on BJP naming veteran Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal as Deputy CM
Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath (L) and Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
Did Suriya deliver? Captain GR Gopinath gives verdict on his biopic ‘Soorarai Pottru’
Empire State Building lit up in orange to mark Diwali (Photo | Empire State Building, Twitter)
New York's iconic Empire State Building lit up in orange to commemorate Diwali
Kamil Topno has so far invested more than `20,000 for the project on his own that provides electricity to up at least 20 houses. (Photo | Express)
Jugaad provides free power to this Jharkhand village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during the second leg of his campaign for Bihar assembly elections at Gyaspur in Darbhanga district Wednesday Oct. 28 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi visits Shantivan on Jawaharlal Nehru’s Birthday, Pays Tribute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Found solution to Delhi's yearly air pollution problem: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp