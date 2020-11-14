Odisha MLAs to undergo COVID test ahead of Winter Session

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: All legislators, their PSOs, drivers and staff of Odisha Legislative Assembly (OLA) will have to undergo a mandatory COVID-19 test before the commencement of the winter session from November 20.

As decided by the Health and Family Welfare department, the RT-PCR tests will be conducted twice - once before the beginning of the session and one more time after the session ends.

Swab samples of all MLAs, their security staff and drivers will be collected by a team of doctors from 8.30 am to 1.30 pm and 3 pm to 5 pm on November 17 and 18 and from 8.30 am to 1.30 pm on November 19 for RT-PCR tests.

There will be another round of RT-PCR tests for all the members of OLA as per the scheduled time after the session is over. If any member feels uncomfortable during the session of the Assembly, he/she can go for rapid antigen test by the doctors on short notice.

There will also be RT-PCR tests for all the officers and staff of the OLA Secretariat along with the officers and staff of office of the Chief Minister, Ministers, Leader of Opposition, Government Chief Whip and Deputy Chief Whip at the same place and time on November 17 and 18.

The MLAs and officials of the Assembly, question and reporting branches and other House related staff, who are required to go inside the Assembly hall, will be provided with face shields, masks, gloves and sanitiser by the Health department daily before commencement of each sitting during the session.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra has directed Managing Director of State Medical Corporation, Bhubaneswar Municipal Commissioner and director of Capital Hospital to make necessary arrangements for collection of swab samples.

Director of Regional Medical research Centre has been urged to ensure RT-PCR tests on time and submit reports to the OLA Secretary minimum two hours before the commencement of the session on November 20. The winter session will conclude on December 31.