Odisha ropes in TCS for digital learning

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the Covid-19 pandemic has effected a paradigm shift in education - from classroom teaching to online classes - the Odisha government has roped in IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to integrate digital learning system across its schools in the State.

With technology help from TCS, the government is all set to introduce TCS iON Digital Glass Room, a virtual classroom, for students in 101 Utkarsh schools and 214 Adarsha Vidyalayas (model schools) in the State from the ongoing 2020-21 academic session.

School and Mass Education (SME) Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said a proposal received from the TCS to implement the programme under its CSR activity has been approved by the State Government in which digital education will be imparted to Class IX and X students during the pandemic.

The Digital Glass Room is a web-based digital education platform that helps schools to engage with students in real-time by uploading and sharing their own school lessons, videos, worksheets, assignments and assessments, using interactive methods such as polls, debates, quizzes and surveys.

Teachers of the Utkarsh and model schools will be trained by the company on imparting digital education to students through various platforms. The Minister said an agreement has been signed between the department and the IT major for implementation of the programme.

He said the department has taken a slew of measures to promote digital learning during the pandemic.

“Classes are being held online through various apps including WhatsApp. We are also continuing education programme for the students of Class X, XI and XII for three hours every day on Doordarshan, while teachers are engaged in taking classes through virtual platforms such as Diksha, Madhu app,” Dash said.

Radio Pathshala programme has also been launched to provide education to students from Class I to VIII. The differently-abled students are being imparted education through community radio programme such as Radio-Surbhi.

“As schools will remain closed till the end of December, the entire thrust is on online education so that the students do not miss out on course studies,” said SME secretary Satyabrat Sahu.

