STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: Two-year field duty ban on lady IIC for excesses

The Commission asked the Odisha government to send Sandhyarani Jena for training on how to deal with accused and complex situations.

Published: 14th November 2020 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Custodial torture, jail, police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In yet another indictment on police excesses, the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) on Friday directed State Government not to allot inspector-ranked officer Sandhyarani Jena any field duty or posting for two years over her alleged involvement in custodial torture.

The Commission also asked the Government to send Jena for training on how to deal with accused and complex situations.

“Home department may consider any other action against the officer as deemed fit and proper,” said the order issued by OHRC Chairperson Justice Bimala Prasad Das and Member Asim Amitabh Dash on Monday. It has to be complied within two months. 

Taking strong exception to torture of a youth Chitta Ranjan Mohanta by Jena who was then Patna police station Inspector-In-Charge (IIC), OHRC on May  19 had directed the SP and the officer concerned to submit a  detailed report within four weeks.

The Commission had also directed the Home Secretary and DGP to pay Rs 10,000 as interim compensation to the youth from salary of the lady officer.

Jena had gone on to challenge the Commission’s order in the High Court in May but the court cited that it was not appropriate to directly interfere with the order of OHRC and asked her to submit a response to the Commission. 

In her response to OHRC, Jena had said that Mohanta had behaved inappropriately inside the police station as she had to use a baton to warn him. She claimed that he had sustained no injuries when he was produced before a court or he had made any such complaint. 

On May 23, DGP Abhay placed Jena under suspension for her misconduct, video of which had gone viral on social media. She is still under suspension.

In the viral video, Jena was seen assaulting a youth with a stick inside the police station. The victim and two others were apprehended by Patna police on March 25 for allegedly thrashing a man over a land dispute. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
OHRC Odisha Human Rights Commission Sandhyarani Jena Custodial Torture Odisha Custodial Torture
India Matters
Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal
Buzz on BJP naming veteran Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal as Deputy CM
Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath (L) and Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
Did Suriya deliver? Captain GR Gopinath gives verdict on his biopic ‘Soorarai Pottru’
Empire State Building lit up in orange to mark Diwali (Photo | Empire State Building, Twitter)
New York's iconic Empire State Building lit up in orange to commemorate Diwali
Kamil Topno has so far invested more than `20,000 for the project on his own that provides electricity to up at least 20 houses. (Photo | Express)
Jugaad provides free power to this Jharkhand village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during the second leg of his campaign for Bihar assembly elections at Gyaspur in Darbhanga district Wednesday Oct. 28 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi visits Shantivan on Jawaharlal Nehru’s Birthday, Pays Tribute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Found solution to Delhi's yearly air pollution problem: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp